210225-N-YL152-1070 BALTIC SEA (Feb. 25, 2021) Combat Aircrew Eight, of the "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, flying a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft gets into refueling position with a KC-135 tanker from the Air Force's 100th Air Refueling Wing during air-to-air refueling training. VP-9 is currently forward deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashaan Jeffery/ Rashaan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 04:41 Photo ID: 6540131 VIRIN: 210225-N-YL152-1070 Resolution: 5642x3761 Size: 2.65 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Aircrew Eight, of the "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, flying a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft gets into refueling position with a KC-135 tanker from the Air Force's 100th Air Refueling Wing during air-to-air refueling training. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Rashaan Jeffery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.