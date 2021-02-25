Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors, assigned to "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, walk to a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft in preparation for a flight. [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors, assigned to &quot;Golden Eagles&quot; of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, walk to a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft in preparation for a flight.

    LOSSIEMOUTH, MRY, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rashaan Jeffery 

    Patrol Squadron NINE

    210225-N-YL152-1050 RAF LOSSIEMOUTH, Scotland (Feb. 25, 2021) Sailors, assigned to "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, walk to a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft in preparation for a flight. VP-9 is currently forward deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashaan Jeffery/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 04:41
    Photo ID: 6540128
    VIRIN: 210225-N-YL152-1050
    Resolution: 4456x2506
    Size: 536.94 KB
    Location: LOSSIEMOUTH, MRY, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors, assigned to "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, walk to a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft in preparation for a flight. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Rashaan Jeffery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors, assigned to &quot;Golden Eagles&quot; of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, walk to a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft in preparation for a flight.
    Ltjg. Nick Arnold and Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Kimberly Bauza, assigned to &quot;Golden Eagles&quot; of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, preflight checks their mission systems on a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.
    Combat Aircrew Eight, of the &quot;Golden Eagles&quot; of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, flying a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft gets into refueling position with a KC-135 tanker from the Air Force's 100th Air Refueling Wing during air-to-air refueling training.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF
    Navy
    Scotland
    VP-9
    Poseidon
    P-8A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT