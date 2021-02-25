210225-N-YL152-1055 RAF LOSSIEMOUTH, Scotland (Feb. 25, 2021) Ltjg. Nick Arnold and Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Kimberly Bauza, assigned to "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, preflight checks their mission systems on a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. VP-9 is currently forward deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashaan Jeffery/ Released)

