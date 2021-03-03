Diplomatic Crates and Pouches Arrive on AAFB

Airmen assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron unload Department of State diplomatic crates and pouches off a Kalitta Air 474 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 3, 2021. The diplomatic crates and pouches will be distributed to the Indo-Pacific in support of COVID-19 relief measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

