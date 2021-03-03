Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Diplomatic Crates and Pouches Arrive on AAFB [Image 7 of 7]

    Diplomatic Crates and Pouches Arrive on AAFB

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Veronica Alejo, a special handling air transportation journeyman assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, inspects Department of State diplomatic crates and pouches aboard a Kalitta Air 474 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 3, 2021. The diplomatic crates and pouches will be distributed to the Indo-Pacific in support of COVID-19 relief measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 21:26
    Photo ID: 6539995
    VIRIN: 210303-F-ZP572-073
    Resolution: 4386x2683
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diplomatic Crates and Pouches Arrive on AAFB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Diplomatic Crates and Pouches Arrive on AAFB
    Diplomatic Crates and Pouches Arrive on AAFB
    Diplomatic Crates and Pouches Arrive on AAFB
    Diplomatic Crates and Pouches Arrive on AAFB
    Diplomatic Crates and Pouches Arrive on AAFB
    Diplomatic Crates and Pouches Arrive on AAFB
    Diplomatic Crates and Pouches Arrive on AAFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    department of state

    Guam

    air crew

    Andersen AFB

    36th Wing

    747

    734 AMS

    TAGS

    department of state
    Guam
    unloading
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    734 AMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT