U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Veronica Alejo, a special handling air transportation journeyman assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, inspects Department of State diplomatic crates and pouches aboard a Kalitta Air 474 on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 3, 2021. The diplomatic crates and pouches will be distributed to the Indo-Pacific in support of COVID-19 relief measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)
|03.03.2021
|03.02.2021 21:25
|6539988
|210303-F-ZP572-066
|6016x4016
|2.62 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|2
|0
This work, Diplomatic Crates and Pouches Arrive on AAFB [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Divine Cox
