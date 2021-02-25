Washington National Guard administers vaccines in Ridgefield, Washington

Army Spc. Isaiah Lampkin, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, administers a vaccine to a patient at a drive-up clinic in Ridgefield, Washington, Feb. 25, 2021. Joint Task Force Steelhead, the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response force, has administered over 60,000 vaccines throughout the state at the direction of the Washington State Department of Health. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Charlie Boisner)

