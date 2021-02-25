Army Spc. Travis Potter, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, administers a vaccine to a patient at a drive-up vaccination site in Ridgefield, Washington, February 25, 2021. Joint Task Force Steelhead, the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response force, has administered over 60,000 vaccines throughout the state at the direction of the Washington State Department of Health. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Charlie Boisner)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 16:50
|Photo ID:
|6539708
|VIRIN:
|210225-Z-SL006-0046
|Resolution:
|5009x4007
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|RIDGEFIELD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard administers vaccines in Ridgefield, Washington [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Charlie Boisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT