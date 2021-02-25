Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard administers vaccines in Ridgefield, Washington [Image 2 of 4]

    Washington National Guard administers vaccines in Ridgefield, Washington

    RIDGEFIELD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alec Dionne 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Army Sgt. Jason Tonioli, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, directs traffic at a drive-up vaccination site in Ridgefield, Washington, February 25, 2021. Joint Task Force Steelhead, the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response force, has administered over 60,000 vaccines throughout the state at the direction of the Washington State Department of Health. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Charlie Boisner)

    This work, Washington National Guard administers vaccines in Ridgefield, Washington [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington National Guard
    COVID-19
    JTF Steelhead
    Armynewswire
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    COVID-19 Vaccine site

