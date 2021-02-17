Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers serve on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2]

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers serve on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19

    SC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Pfc. Kaila Diggs, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 51st Military Police Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, is one of these South Carolinians who serve their state and community as a citizen-Soldier. In the South Carolina National Guard, Diggs serves as a petroleum supply specialist and assists with dispatching vehicles. As a nursing student at Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina, she serves the citizens at vaccination clinics, ensuring those who meet the phase requirements can get the vaccine. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 15:49
    Photo ID: 6539643
    VIRIN: 210217-Z-XY000-0002
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 790.95 KB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Soldiers serve on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers serve on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19
    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers serve on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers serve on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    vaccine
    South Carolina National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT