South Carolina National Guard Soldiers serve on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19

U.S. Army Pfc. Kaila Diggs, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 51st Military Police Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, is one of these South Carolinians who serve their state and community as a citizen-Soldier. In the South Carolina National Guard, Diggs serves as a petroleum supply specialist and assists with dispatching vehicles. As a nursing student at Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina, she serves the citizens at vaccination clinics, ensuring those who meet the phase requirements can get the vaccine. (Courtesy photo)

