U.S. Army Pfc. Kaila Diggs, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 51st Military Police Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, is one of these South Carolinians who serve their state and community as a citizen-Soldier. In the South Carolina National Guard, Diggs serves as a petroleum supply specialist and assists with dispatching vehicles. As a nursing student at Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina, she serves the citizens at vaccination clinics, ensuring those who meet the phase requirements can get the vaccine. (Courtesy photo)
South Carolina National Guard Soldiers serve on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19
