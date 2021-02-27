Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Hunter Mains, 297th Regional Support Group, receives an Army Achievement Medal.

Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Hunter Mains, 297th Regional Support Group (RSG), receives an Army Achievement Medal for briefing senior leaders about the capabilities, vulnerabilities and operation specifications of the FlakPanzer Gepand Self-Propelled Anti-Aircraft Tank at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 27, 2021. This Soldier devoted over 50 hours of personal time as well as liaising with a Romanian Army detachment to gather information to present a 20 minute informative brief to the 297th RSG staff.(Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

