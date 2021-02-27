Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Devin Greenway, 297th Regional Support Group, receives an Army Achievement Medal for commendable service in support of the European Deterrence Initiative and Atlantic Resolve at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 27, 2021. This Soldier’s dedication to duty contributed to the success of the 297th Regional Support Group during this deployment.(Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 12:45
    Photo ID: 6539272
    VIRIN: 210227-A-HS490-074
    Resolution: 7425x4950
    Size: 20.71 MB
    Location: AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Devin Greenway, 297th Regional Support Group, receives an Army Achievement Medal. [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Devin Greenway, 297th Regional Support Group, receives an Army Achievement Medal.
    Alaska
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    AKARNG

