Alaska Army National Guard Specialist Dominic Robich, 297th Regional Support Group, receives an Army Achievement Medal for commendable service in support of the European Deterrence Initiative and Atlantic Resolve at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 27, 2021. This Soldier’s dedication to duty contributed to the success of the 297th Regional Support Group during this deployment.(Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

