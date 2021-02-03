Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Excellence [Image 2 of 3]

    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Excellence

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospitalman Wayatt Phillipson receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Tuesday, March 2nd in recognition of his front-line work.

    Since March 2020, their combined efforts resulted in the administering of over 1,350 medical tests to patients, ensuring the medical wellbeing of visiting patients and the readiness of forces assigned to MCAS Cherry Point.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 10:42
    Photo ID: 6539043
    VIRIN: 210302-O-KJ310-526
    Resolution: 4594x3067
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Excellence [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Excellence
    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Excellence
    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cherry Point
    Navy Medicine
    US Marines
    US Navy
    MCAS Cherry Point
    NavyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT