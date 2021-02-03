Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Excellence

Two Sailors serving aboard Marine Combat Aviation Station Cherry Point were recently recognized for their outstanding service and excellence.



Hospitalman Wayatt Phillipson and Hospitalman Jason Mike were each presented with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Tuesday, March 2nd in recognition of their front-line work.



Since March 2020, their efforts resulted in the administering of over 1,350 medical tests to patients, ensuring the medical wellbeing of visiting patients and the readiness of forces assigned to MCAS Cherry Point.

