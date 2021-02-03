Hospitalman Jason Mike receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Tuesday, March 2nd in recognition of his front-line work.



Since March 2020, his combined efforts resulted in the administering of over 1,350 medical tests to patients, ensuring the medical wellbeing of visiting patients and the readiness of forces assigned to MCAS Cherry Point.

Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Excellence