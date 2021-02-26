A cadet from Scott Regional Technology Center prepares to take on The Gauntlet during the All-Service JROTC Raider Nationals Feb. 26 at the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia. The All-Service competition allowed cadets from across the country to compete against teams from other services in various physical challenges. (Photo by Michael Maddox, Cadet Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 10:38
|Photo ID:
|6539041
|VIRIN:
|210226-A-GI410-937
|Resolution:
|1767x1920
|Size:
|430 KB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JROTC Cadets compete at Raider Challenge 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JROTC Cadets compete at Raider Challenge 2021
LEAVE A COMMENT