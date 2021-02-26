Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC Cadets compete at Raider Challenge 2021 [Image 6 of 8]

    JROTC Cadets compete at Raider Challenge 2021

    GA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from Camdenton High School compete in the one-rope bridge event during the All-Service JROTC Raider Nationals Feb. 26 at the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia. The All-Service competition allowed cadets from across the country to compete against teams from other services in various physical challenges. (Photo by Michael Maddox, Cadet Command Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    VIRIN: 210226-A-GI410-830
    Location: GA, US
    JROTC
    Cadets
    Raider
    USACC

