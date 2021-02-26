Cadets from Camdenton High School compete in the one-rope bridge event during the All-Service JROTC Raider Nationals Feb. 26 at the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia. The All-Service competition allowed cadets from across the country to compete against teams from other services in various physical challenges. (Photo by Michael Maddox, Cadet Command Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 10:38 Photo ID: 6539039 VIRIN: 210226-A-GI410-830 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 661 KB Location: GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JROTC Cadets compete at Raider Challenge 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.