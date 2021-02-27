JROTC Cadets compete at Raider Challenge 2021

Photo By Michael Maddox | A cadet from Scott Regional Technology Center prepares to take on The Gauntlet during...... read more read more Photo By Michael Maddox | A cadet from Scott Regional Technology Center prepares to take on The Gauntlet during the All-Service JROTC Raider Nationals Feb. 26 at the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia. The All-Service competition allowed cadets from across the country to compete against teams from other services in various physical challenges. (Photo by Michael Maddox, Cadet Command Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

MOLENA, Georgia (Feb. 27, 2021) – JROTC Cadets from across the nation turned out to compete in a grueling two-days of chilly temperatures, maneuvering through muddy obstacles, and sometimes becoming completely drenched during the JROTC Raider Challenge in Molena over the weekend.



The event, which took place Feb. 26-27, pitted Cadet teams against one another in five different team challenges, and individual competition as the Ultimate Raider.



This year’s event was a little different than past years, according to Mike Jones, co-curricular manager for Cadet Command’s JROTC program.



“We’ve made a few changes for safety reason around the COVID virus. We mandated masking when the cadets aren’t competing, and there can’t be more than one school in any of the campgrounds here. We also limited the spectators at a lot of the events,” he explained. “As far as competition, one of the biggest changes was mandating that they wear helmets while crossing the rope bridge, and we put in a safety line because of the current at that event.”



This year also saw a reduction in the number of teams due to COVID travel restrictions.



“Normally we run about 90 teams through, but this year we were down to 35. That’s based off the school’s that could travel, could stay a night, but a lot of them are coming in, competing and going home,” Jones said. Also, in the past the Army National event took place over two days, but with the reduced number of teams this year we were able to condense it into a one-day event.”



Even with the changes, the event seemed to be a success, according to Jones.



“It’s went very well, and I think this may be the only event that a lot of these cadets will be able to compete in this year. Getting these kids out and being able to do something has been a huge boost, not only to the kids, but to the parents,” he said.



Before the winners were announced Saturday, Maj. Gen. John Evans, commander of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, took time to share how proud he was of what the cadets went through over the weekend and their ability to adapt as they faced the challenges presented.



“I am a huge, huge fan of JROTC and being here today reminds me of why that is. I will tell every single one of you out there is a winner individually and collectively for the efforts you put forward and what you have achieved. I can tell you that you are strong group of young people,” he shared with the crowd.



He went on to share how he hopes their JROTC experience will influence the cadet’s future endeavors.



“We talk a lot in Army ROTC about the value the JROTC program provides us. First and foremost it provides us citizens of character. So whether you decide to go on and serve in the military, go to an academy, serve as an officer or enlisted person, we value you,” Evans said. “If you choose not to do that, that’s okay too because what you do and what you will do for our nation as you get older is you will carry with you this experience of dedication, the bond of brotherhood and sisterhood.”



Winners by category were:

Overall Mixed Division: Ozark High School

Overall Male Division: Adairsville High School

Overall Female Division: Adairsville High School

Rope Bridge Mixed Division: Campbell County High School

Rope Bridge Male Division: Adairsville High School

Rope Bridge Female Division: Adairsville High School

Gauntlet Mixed Division: North Fort Myers High School

Gauntlet Male Division: Adairsville High School

Gauntlet Female Division: Adairsville High School

Cross Country Rescue Mixed: Sarasota Military Academy

Cross Country Rescue Male Division: Adairsville High School

Cross Country Rescue Female Division: Adairsville High School

5K Mixed Division: Ozark High School

5K Male Division: Leavenworth High School

5K Female Division: Adairsville High School

Physical Team Test Mixed Division: North Fort Myers High School

Physical Team Test Male Division: Adairsville High School

Physical Team Test Female Division: Adairsville High School



All-Service results were:

Overall Mixed Division: Graves County High School

Overall Male Division: Lake Cormorant High School (Marine JROTC)

Overall Female Division: Mariner High School

Rope Bridge Mixed Division: Graves County High School

Rope Bridge Male Division: Perry High School (Air Force JROTC)

Rope Bridge Female Division: Mariner High School

Gauntlet Mixed Division: North Fort Myers High School

Gauntlet Male Division: Graves County High School

Gauntlet Female Division: Mariner High School

5K Mixed Division: GMC Prep High School

5K Male Division: Mariner High School

5K Female Division: Mariner High School

Physical Team Test Mixed Division: GMC Prep High School

Physical Team Test Male Division: Lake Cormorant High School (Marine JROTC)

Physical Team Test Female Division: James Madison High School