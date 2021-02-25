Promotions on the top of the U.S. Capitol

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Matthew Florida, right, reads the orders for promotion as Capt. Dan Ramos, 46th Military Police Company, Michigan National Guard, places the new rank on the three Soldiers on top of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

