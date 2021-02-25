Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Lapan, 46th Military Police Company, Michigan National Guard, poses for a photo on top of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

Date Taken: 02.25.2021
Location: DC, US