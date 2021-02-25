Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building [Image 10 of 16]

    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ethan Bjork, 46th Military Police Company, Michigan National Guard, poses for a photo on top of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 09:42
    Photo ID: 6538886
    VIRIN: 210225-Z-ME297-1016
    Resolution: 4170x6255
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building [Image 16 of 16], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions on the top of the U.S. Capitol
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions At The Top Of The U.S. Capitol Building
    Promotions on the top of the U.S. Capitol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    46th MP
    Capitol Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT