Col. Lance Lewis and Yoshihiko Fukuda co-sign Atago Humanitarian Assistance Local Implementation Agreement

Yoshihiko Fukuda, left, Iwakuni Fire Administrator, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, right, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, exchange signed copies of the Atago Humanitarian Assistance Local Implementation Agreement (LIA) at the Iwakuni Regional Firefighting Organization, Mar. 1, 2021. The LIA authorizes local, off-base first responders to transit through the Atago Hills base housing area while responding to emergency conditions and other humanitarian cases.

