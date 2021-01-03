Yoshihiko Fukuda, left, Iwakuni Fire Administrator, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, right, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, pose for a photo with the Atago Humanitarian Assistance Local Implementation Agreement (LIA) at the Iwakuni Regional Firefighting Organization, Mar. 1, 2021. The LIA authorizes local, off-base first responders to transit through the Atago Hills base housing area while responding to emergency conditions and other humanitarian cases.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 03:21
|Photo ID:
|6538466
|VIRIN:
|210301-M-TU080-1033
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.71 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI CITY, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Lance Lewis and Yoshihiko Fukuda co-sign Atago Humanitarian Assistance Local Implementation Agreement [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Triton Lai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
