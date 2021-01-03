Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Lance Lewis and Yoshihiko Fukuda co-sign Atago Humanitarian Assistance Local Implementation Agreement [Image 5 of 8]

    Col. Lance Lewis and Yoshihiko Fukuda co-sign Atago Humanitarian Assistance Local Implementation Agreement

    IWAKUNI CITY, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Triton Lai 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Hidefumi Tomioka, far left, fire chief of the Iwakuni Regional Firefighting Organization, Yoshihiko Fukuda, left, Iwakuni Fire Administrator, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, right, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni and Chief John Neville, far right, fire chief of MCAS Iwakuni, pose for a group photo during the signing of the Atago Humanitarian Assistance Local Implementation Agreement (LIA) at the Iwakuni Regional Firefighting Organization, Mar. 1, 2021. The LIA authorizes local, off-base first responders to transit through the Atago Hills base housing area while responding to emergency conditions and other humanitarian cases.

    IMAGE INFO

