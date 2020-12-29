Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing execute a short-notice tasker to build-out a base capability in East Africa, Dec. 29, 2020. The teams assigned to the 435th AGOW and 435th AEW successfully executed their short-notice order as one team enabling multi-theater sustainment and support while maintaining partner capacity. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 03:33
|Photo ID:
|6538465
|VIRIN:
|201229-F-ZZ999-0007
|Resolution:
|641x481
|Size:
|148.32 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base
LEAVE A COMMENT