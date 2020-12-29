Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing execute a short-notice tasker to build-out a base capability in East Africa, Dec. 29, 2020. The teams assigned to the 435th AGOW and 435th AEW successfully executed their short-notice order as one team enabling multi-theater sustainment and support while maintaining partner capacity. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2020 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 03:33 Photo ID: 6538465 VIRIN: 201229-F-ZZ999-0007 Resolution: 641x481 Size: 148.32 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.