435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base

Contractors build helicopter pads to support a base build-out tasker in support of Operation Octave Quartz at a base in East Africa, Dec. 23, 2020. The objective of OOQ was to re-posture assets and personnel within Somalia to other locations within the region at the direction of the President of the United States and the acting Secretary of Defense. (Courtesy Photo)

