Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base [Image 7 of 7]

    435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Contractors build helicopter pads to support a base build-out tasker in support of Operation Octave Quartz at a base in East Africa, Dec. 23, 2020. Airmen of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing took part in the movement of personnel and cargo to support OOQ. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 03:33
    Photo ID: 6538479
    VIRIN: 201223-F-ZZ999-0104
    Resolution: 759x570
    Size: 241.92 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base
    435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base
    435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base
    435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base
    435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base
    435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base
    435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    DoD
    AFRICOM
    Africa Command
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    United States Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa
    435th Air Expeditionary Wing
    435 AEW
    JTF-Quartz
    Joint Task Force-Quartz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT