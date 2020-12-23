435 AEW Airmen support OOQ, build out base

Contractors build helicopter pads to support a base build-out tasker in support of Operation Octave Quartz at a base in East Africa, Dec. 23, 2020. Airmen of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing took part in the movement of personnel and cargo to support OOQ. (Courtesy photo)

