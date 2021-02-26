Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210226-N-RU810-1018 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 26, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Julian Ortiz, from Springfield, Mass., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts maintenance on an inlet test guide vane. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    This work, USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Vincent Zline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    capability
    maintenance
    readiness
    aviation support equipment technician
    USS America

