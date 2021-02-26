USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations

210226-N-RU810-1018 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 26, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Julian Ortiz, from Springfield, Mass., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts maintenance on an inlet test guide vane. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 Location: SASEBO, JP