USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations

210226-N-RU810-1006 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 26, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Bryce Anderson, right, from Dothan, Ala., and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Antonia Cubio, from Cape Coral, Fla., both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), change an instrument panel on a P-25 A firefighting truck on the ship’s flight deck ramp. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

