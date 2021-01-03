U.S. Army Private First Class Dana Thorne, 2220th Transportation Company chemical biological radiological nuclear and explosives response specialist, helps direct patients along several stations at a Pinal County COVID-19 testing and vaccination event in Florence, Ariz., March 1, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 20:57 Photo ID: 6538182 VIRIN: 210301-Z-RC891-0046 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 10.29 MB Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG supports Pinal County COVID-19 testing and vaccination event [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.