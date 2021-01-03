U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Leslie Picket, 162nd Logistics Readiness Squadron material handler, directs patients at one of several stations at a Pinal County COVID-19 testing and vaccination event in Florence, Ariz., March 1, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 20:57 Photo ID: 6538183 VIRIN: 210301-Z-RC891-0001 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 9.73 MB Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG supports Pinal County COVID-19 testing and vaccination event [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.