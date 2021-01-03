Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG supports Pinal County COVID-19 testing and vaccination event [Image 1 of 4]

    AZNG supports Pinal County COVID-19 testing and vaccination event

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Spc. Alejandro Martinez, 2220th Transportation Company culinary specialist, greets and directs incoming patients at a Pinal County COVID-19 testing and vaccination event in Florence, Ariz., March 1, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 20:57
    Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG supports Pinal County COVID-19 testing and vaccination event [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

