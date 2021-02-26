The unit standard of the 27 SOMDSS being furled during the 27 SOMDSS deactivation ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. on Feb. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 16:40
|Photo ID:
|6537920
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-VD069-1061
|Resolution:
|4270x2847
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 27 SOMDSS Deactivation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT