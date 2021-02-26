Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27 SOMDSS Deactivation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    27 SOMDSS Deactivation Ceremony

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The unit standard of the 27 SOMDSS being furled during the 27 SOMDSS deactivation ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. on Feb. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 16:40
    Photo ID: 6537920
    VIRIN: 210226-F-VD069-1061
    Resolution: 4270x2847
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27 SOMDSS Deactivation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cannon AFB
    United States Air Force
    USAF

