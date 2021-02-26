Col. Sanjay A. Gogate, 27th Special Operations Medical Group commander gives a speech during the 27 SOMDSS deactivation ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. on Feb. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 16:40
|Photo ID:
|6537919
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-VD069-1071
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 27 SOMDSS Deactivation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT