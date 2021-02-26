Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27 SOMDSS Deactivation Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    27 SOMDSS Deactivation Ceremony

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Honor Guard stand ready during the 27 SOMDSS deactivation ceremony here on Feb. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 16:39
    Photo ID: 6537915
    VIRIN: 210226-F-VD069-1004
    Resolution: 7345x4897
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27 SOMDSS Deactivation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cannon AFB
    United States Air Force
    USAF

