JADOC Commander Awards Coin to Maj. Sullivan in DC

U.S. Army Maj. Mandy Sullivan, personnel and administrative officer for the 177th Military Police Brigade and Joint Task Force Independence, shows off a commander’s coin of excellence awarded to her by Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Sheriff, commanding general of the joint air defense operation center, unpictured, in Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US Hometown: LANSING, MI, US Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US