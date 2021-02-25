Brig. Gen. Driscoll Tours Capitol Rotunda in DC

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John J. Driscoll, assistant adjutant general and land component commander of the Massachusetts National Guard, as well as commander of Task Force Capitol for the Capitol Response mission, right, receive a tour of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda from a Capitol Police Officer in Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

Date Taken: 02.25.2021