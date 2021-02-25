U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Sheriff, commanding general of the joint air defense operation center, center, meets with Michigan National Guard Soldiers guarding the Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 16:34 Photo ID: 6537904 VIRIN: 210225-Z-SD031-4003 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.29 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US Hometown: CAPE COD, MA, US Hometown: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JADOC Commander Visits Michigan National Guard in DC [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.