Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medics administer vaccines in North Platte [Image 1 of 2]

    Medics administer vaccines in North Platte

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Sgt. Michael Fischer, a combat medic assigned to the Nebraska Army National Guard's 92nd Troop Command, inventories and packs medical supplies at the West Central District Health Department office in North Platte, Nebraska, Feb. 24, 2021, in preparation for a mass vaccination clinic planned for the following day for workers at Bailey Yard, the world's largest railroad classification yard. Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 14:58
    Photo ID: 6537706
    VIRIN: 022421-Z-NH313-001
    Resolution: 2315x3240
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medics administer vaccines in North Platte [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medics administer vaccines in North Platte
    Nebraska Adjutant General visits West Central District Health Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nebraska Guard supports vaccination clinic in world's largest railyard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Medics
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    vaccine clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT