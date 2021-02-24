Medics administer vaccines in North Platte

Sgt. Michael Fischer, a combat medic assigned to the Nebraska Army National Guard's 92nd Troop Command, inventories and packs medical supplies at the West Central District Health Department office in North Platte, Nebraska, Feb. 24, 2021, in preparation for a mass vaccination clinic planned for the following day for workers at Bailey Yard, the world's largest railroad classification yard. Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
Nebraska Guard supports vaccination clinic in world's largest railyard
