Nebraska Guard supports vaccination clinic in world's largest railyard

Photo By Maj. Scott Ingalsbe | Sgt. Michael Fischer, a combat medic assigned to the Nebraska Army National Guard's...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Scott Ingalsbe | Sgt. Michael Fischer, a combat medic assigned to the Nebraska Army National Guard's 92nd Troop Command, inventories and packs medical supplies at the West Central District Health Department office in North Platte, Nebraska, Feb. 24, 2021, in preparation for a mass vaccination clinic planned for the following day for workers at Bailey Yard, the world's largest railroad classification yard. Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe. see less | View Image Page

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers supporting the West Central District Health Department administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to eligible railroad workers in a temporary mass vaccination clinic Feb. 25, 2021, at Union Pacific railroad’s Bailey Yard.



More than 260 Union Pacific employees voluntarily received their first of two vaccine doses, which is now being offered to transportation industry workers in accordance with Phase 1b of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services statewide distribution plan.



"Union Pacific is among the first Class I railroads to provide COVID-19 vaccine on-site," said Dr. Laura Gillis, UP’s chief medical officer and general director.



"We worked with local health entities to make this happen and it was great to see our employees do their part to ultimately end this pandemic. We'd like to thank the National Guard for their help in this important effort."



Bailey Yard is the largest railroad classification yard in the world, handling more than 7,000 rail cars every 24 hours. Located near the center of North America, it is a hub of east-west and north-south corridors and a key component of Union Pacific’s rail system that spans 23 states. Its operations and repair shops operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



“I think it’s a very important and intricate part of the community,” said Sgt. Michael Fischer, a combat medic assigned to the 92nd Troop Command, Nebraska Army National Guard.



Fischer said it’s important to keep the workers protected, and the mass clinic capability makes vaccinations possible even in the fast-paced environment of the railyard. The health department staff, with assistance from the National Guardsmen, have also conducted mass clinics in a local theatre, a high school and a hydroelectric power plant.



“It was a good thing to do, and it was convenient for them,” Fischer said. “It’s convenient for us, too.”



Fischer is one of four Guardsmen who have been assisting the West Central District Health Department with the vaccine rollout since mid-January.



“We have two of them helping with clerical work and two helping put vaccine into arms,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, WCDHD executive director. “What that allows our whole team to do is amazing. At the railroad, for example, at one point we had given 140 vaccine doses in about 45 minutes.”



The Nebraska National Guard and Union Pacific railroad have both been outstanding partners with the health department since the early stages of the pandemic, according to Vanderheiden.



In the past year the Guard has helped distribute personal protective equipment and stood up mobile testing teams, and the railroad has upheld very high standards for preventing the spread of COVID among its workforce of more than 2,000 employees in North Platte, many of whom must travel across the country in their line of work.



“WCDHD would like to thank the Nebraska National Guard and Union Pacific Railroad for their continued support in mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” the health director said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”