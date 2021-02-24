Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Adjutant General visits West Central District Health Department [Image 2 of 2]

    Nebraska Adjutant General visits West Central District Health Department

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac visits with Shannon Vanderheiden, West Central District Health Department executive director, during a visit to North Platte, Nebraska, Feb. 24, 2021. Four Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers have been assisting the WCDHD with COVID-19 vaccinations since mid-January.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 15:03
    Photo ID: 6537718
    VIRIN: 210224-A-NH313-617
    Resolution: 2912x2081
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska Adjutant General visits West Central District Health Department [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medics administer vaccines in North Platte
    covid-19

