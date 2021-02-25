Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Air Soldiers head to the Joint Readiness Training Center. [Image 2 of 4]

    Marne Air Soldiers head to the Joint Readiness Training Center.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, belonging to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, leaves Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, heading to Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 25. The Marne Air Soldiers of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, went to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk to maintain readiness and increase unit lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    This work, Marne Air Soldiers head to the Joint Readiness Training Center. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd CAB
    Marne Air

