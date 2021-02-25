A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, belonging to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, taxis to the runway as it prepares to leave Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 25. The Marne Air Soldiers of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, went to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, to maintain readiness and increase unit lethality.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 13:43 Photo ID: 6537576 VIRIN: 210225-A-OL598-1119 Resolution: 5145x3430 Size: 7.41 MB Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marne Air Soldiers head to the Joint Readiness Training Center. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.