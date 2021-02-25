Marne Air Soldiers head to the Joint Readiness Training Center.

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, belonging to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, leaves Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, heading to Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 25. The Marne Air Soldiers of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, went to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk to maintain readiness and increase unit lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

