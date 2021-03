USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration

Mr. Darryl Dickey, Georgia Tech Research Institute research engineer, pilots a unmanned aircraft system during a Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the force’s ability to integrate network solutions and connect multiple sensors to a common operating network, presenting warfighters with an information advantage across all warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

