    USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration [Image 6 of 14]

    USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Mr. Darryl Dickey, Georgia Tech Research Institute research engineer, pilots a unmanned aircraft system during a Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the force’s ability to integrate network solutions and connect multiple sensors to a common operating network, presenting warfighters with an information advantage across all warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    UAS
    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    JADC2
    CJADC2

