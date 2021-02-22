Mr. Darryl Dickey, Georgia Tech Research Institute research engineer, pilots a unmanned aircraft system during a Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the force’s ability to integrate network solutions and connect multiple sensors to a common operating network, presenting warfighters with an information advantage across all warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 11:39
|Photo ID:
|6537327
|VIRIN:
|210222-F-VS255-0039
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT