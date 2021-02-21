USAFE conducts CJADC2 demonstration

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat broadcaster, interviews Capt. Colby Ray, 10th Expeditionary Airborne Command and Control Squadron mission commander, during a Combine Joint All-Domain Command and Control demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 27, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the force’s ability to integrate network solutions and connect multiple sensors to a common operating network, presenting warfighters with an information advantage across all warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

